Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.