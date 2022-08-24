Marco Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,287. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

