Marco Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nutrien by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 81,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

