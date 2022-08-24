Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.