Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after buying an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

