Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

SYY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. 13,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,454. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.