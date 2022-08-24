Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %
SYY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. 13,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,454. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.