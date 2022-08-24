Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. 25,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

