Marginswap Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges (MFI)

Marginswap (MFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Marginswap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Marginswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marginswap has a total market capitalization of $259,928.92 and $41,121.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Marginswap Profile

Marginswap’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,786,894 coins. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap.

Buying and Selling Marginswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap. “

