Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) Tops One Day Volume of $16,499.00

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mars Ecosystem Token coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mars Ecosystem Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mars Ecosystem Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $16,499.00 worth of Mars Ecosystem Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mars Ecosystem Token Coin Profile

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Mars Ecosystem Token’s total supply is 951,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,782,273 coins. Mars Ecosystem Token’s official Twitter account is @MarsEcosystem.

Mars Ecosystem Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A standard alternative crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds running off X11. The annual percentage stake is 33%. “

