Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $256,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.24. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.98.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

