Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 878,047 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Marvell Technology worth $219,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. 80,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
