Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $169.90. 34,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

