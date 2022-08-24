Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,741 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

