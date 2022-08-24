Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $11.68 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $244,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 750,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

