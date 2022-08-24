Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 14,910 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. SEA makes up 1.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,175. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

