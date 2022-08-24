Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

MA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

