Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Raised by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Matson makes up approximately 3.9% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned 0.26% of Matson worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,811 shares of company stock worth $2,902,555 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MATX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
