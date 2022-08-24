Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 10.5 %
MIGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
