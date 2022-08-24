Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $118,474.91 and approximately $18.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.91 or 1.00141653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00230025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00150867 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00236248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.