McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $261.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,240. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

