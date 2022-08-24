Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

