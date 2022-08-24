Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $272,261.25 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $272,261.25 and $3,531.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.