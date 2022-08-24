Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,875,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 818,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 186,485 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

MRK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. 127,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.