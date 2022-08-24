Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 516,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. The firm has a market cap of $409.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

