Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of WY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 41,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,633. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.