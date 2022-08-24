Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CWI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

