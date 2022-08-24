Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. 149,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

