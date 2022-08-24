MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,326.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $33,326.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,621,789,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,450,178,190 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

