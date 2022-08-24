Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Trading Up 2.5%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 706,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,795,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Metals Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £21.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

