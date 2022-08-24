MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116,023.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $111.72 million and approximately $116,023.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MetaMUI
