MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. 24,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,386. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

