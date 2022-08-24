Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.0649 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded down 93.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Metronome has a total market cap of $924,126.58 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 94.6% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,380,795 coins and its circulating supply is 14,236,221 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

