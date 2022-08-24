Midas 1-Day Volume Tops $574,808.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Midas has a total market cap of $84.99 million and $574,808.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Midas has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $32.60 or 0.00150179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

