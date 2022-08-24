Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $82.68 million and $275,129.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.71 or 0.00148931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

