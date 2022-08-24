MiL.k Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. MiL.k has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

