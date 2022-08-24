Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

