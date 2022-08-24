Minds (MINDS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Minds (MINDS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Minds coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

About Minds

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

