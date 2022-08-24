Mineral (MNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

Mineral (MNR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Mineral has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $150,943.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral (MNR) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

