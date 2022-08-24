Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineworx Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

Further Reading

