Mixin Tops One Day Volume of $12,761.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $201.97 or 0.00930413 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $121.00 million and $12,761.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,644.62 or 0.99710643 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

