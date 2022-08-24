MixMarvel 1-Day Volume Hits $8.38 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. MixMarvel has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00128726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079138 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

