MixMarvel 1-Day Volume Hits $8.38 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. MixMarvel has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00128726 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033200 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079138 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.