Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 87.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 374,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

