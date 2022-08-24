Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
MFG opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
