MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $54,217.50 and approximately $21.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

