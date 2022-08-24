Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

