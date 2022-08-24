Modex (MODEX) Price Hits $0.0787 on Top Exchanges

Modex (MODEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Modex has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modex has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.