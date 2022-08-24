Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Lifted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.66. 2,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

