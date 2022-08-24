Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 3%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 378 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 380.60 ($4.60). 332,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 525,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.20 ($4.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 435.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 588.32. The stock has a market cap of £582.32 million and a P/E ratio of 201.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.