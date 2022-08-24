monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 6.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.02 and last traded at $118.61. Approximately 6,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 649,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

monday.com Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

