Monero (XMR) Price Tops $155.18

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $155.18 or 0.00720011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $103.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Monero
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,164,871 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
