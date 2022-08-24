Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,158 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

