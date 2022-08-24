Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,288 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

